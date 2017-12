Dec 13 (Reuters) - Berjaya Food Bhd:

* ‍QTRLY REVENUE 160.8 MILLION RGT,QTLRY NET PROFIT 5.8 MILLION RGT

* ‍YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 149.1 MILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTLRY NET PROFIT 5 MILLION RGT

* BOARD RECOMMENDS SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING 30 APRIL 2018 ‍​

* RESULTS OF GROUP FOR NEXT QUARTER EXPECTED TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY ONE-OFF LOSSES FROM DISPOSAL OF KRR OPERATIONS IN INDONESIA‍ Source text: (bit.ly/2Aj0MiL) (bit.ly/2nWQ0No) Further company coverage: