BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Q2 operating earnings per Class A equivalent share $‍2,505​

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* Q2 net earnings attributable to shareholders $4,262 million versus $5,001 million

* Qtrly net earnings per share attributable to shareholders ‍$2,592​

* Qtrly operating earnings per Class A equivalent share $‍2,505​

* At June 30, 2017, book value had increased by 6.2 pct since year-end 2016 to $182,816 per Class A equivalent share​

* Q2 operating earnings $4,119 million versus $4,607 million

* Qtrly total revenue $57,518 million versus $54,254 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $2791.04, revenue view $57.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S