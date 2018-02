BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company Opens Office In Dubai

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance -

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SPECIALTY INSURANCE COMPANY OPENS OFFICE IN DUBAI, NAMES EXECUTIVES TO HEAD MIDDLE EAST REGION AND THIRD PARTY LINES

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SPECIALTY INSURANCE - RECEIVED INSURANCE LICENSE FROM DUBAI FINANCIAL SERVICES AUTHORITY

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SPECIALTY INSURANCE - NAMES ALESSANDRO CERASE AS SEO, NEERAJ YADVENDU AS DEPUTY SEO AND HEAD OF THIRD PARTY LINES FOR MIDDLE EAST