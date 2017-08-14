BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway takes share stake in Store Capital Corp

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc :

* Berkshire Hathaway takes share stake of 18.6 million shares in Store Capital Corp - sec filing‍​

* Berkshire Hathaway cuts share stake in American Airlines Group Inc by 4.6 percent to 47.0 million shares - sec filing‍​

* Berkshire Hathaway cuts share stake in United Continental Holdings Inc by 2.6 percent to 28.2 million shares - sec filing‍​

* Berkshire Hathaway cuts share stake in International Business Machines Corp by 16.2 percent to 54.1 million shares - sec filing‍​

* Berkshire Hathaway ups share stake in General Motors Co by 20.0 percent to 60.0 million shares - sec filing‍​

* Berkshire Hathaway cuts share stake in Delta Air Lines Inc by 3.5 percent to 53.1 million shares- sec filing‍​

* Berkshire Hathaway- change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017‍​ Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2wYv7AR) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2pQgrA1)

Further company coverage: [BRKa.N STOR.N AAL.O UAL.N IBM.N GM.N DAL.N]