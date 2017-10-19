BRIEF-Berkshire Hills reports Q3 core earnings per share $0.59

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc

* Berkshire Hills reports third quarter earnings; dividend declared

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.59

* Q3 earnings per share $0.57

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc - qtrly ‍net income was impacted by net non-core charges related primarily to acquisitions​

* Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc - qtrly ‍net interest income $72.0 million versus $58.0 million