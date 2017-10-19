FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Berkshire Hills reports Q3 core earnings per share $0.59
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Berkshire Hills reports Q3 core earnings per share $0.59

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc

* Berkshire Hills reports third quarter earnings; dividend declared

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.59

* Q3 earnings per share $0.57

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc - qtrly ‍net income was impacted by net non-core charges related primarily to acquisitions​

* Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc - qtrly ‍net interest income $72.0 million versus $58.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.