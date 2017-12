Dec 8 (Reuters) - Bermaz Auto Bhd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 22.2 MILLION RGT VERSUS 30.6 MILLION RGT‍​

* QTRLY REVENUE 471.7 MILLION RGT VERSUS 473.2 MILLION RGT

* PERFORMANCE OF SECOND HALF OF FY OF GROUP IS EXPECTED TO SHOW IMPROVEMENT OVER FIRST HALF YEAR

* RECOMMENDS SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1.60 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDED OCT 31, 2017‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2Bff8ER) Further company coverage: