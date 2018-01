Jan 12 (Reuters) - Berry Global Group Inc:

* BERRY GLOBAL SAYS BOARD ELECTED CEO THOMAS SALMON TO SUCCEED RICH AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EACH EFFECTIVE FEB 1