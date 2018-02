BRIEF-Berry Global Announces Proprietary Spinlace Capacity Investment

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Berry Global Group Inc:

* BERRY GLOBAL, INC. ANNOUNCES PROPRIETARY SPINLACE® CAPACITY INVESTMENT

* BERRY GLOBAL - ‍INVESTING IN PROPRIETARY SPINLACE ASSET TO PROVIDE INCREMENTAL 17,000 METRIC TONS OF ANNUAL CAPACITY SERVING NORTH AMERICA MARKETS​

* BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC - ‍CONDUCTING A SEARCH TO DETERMINE BEST LOCATION FOR INVESTMENT IN NORTH AMERICA​

* BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC - ‍CURRENT PROJECTIONS ARE FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION TO START IN 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: