BRIEF-Best Buy sees adjusted diluted earnings of $4.75 to $5 for fiscal 2021​

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc-
* Best Buy investor day details ‘best Buy 2020: building the new blue’ growth strategy
* Best Buy Co Inc - provides long-term financial targets for fiscal 2021
* Best Buy Co Inc sees enterprise revenue of $43 billion for fiscal 2021 versus $39.4 billion in fiscal 2017
* Best Buy Co Inc sees non-gaap diluted eps of $4.75 to $5.00 for fiscal 2021
* Best Buy Co Inc - co recently expanded its in-home advisor program to all major U.S. markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: