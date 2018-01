Jan 24 (Reuters) - Best Pacific International Holdings Ltd :

* ‍GROUP IS EXPECTED TO RECORD A FY NET PROFIT​

* EXPECTED LOWER PROFIT DUE TO ‍LOWER THAN EXPECTED REVENUE FROM ELASTIC FABRIC, ELASTIC WEBBING & LACE SEGMENTS​

* EXPECTS FY NET PROFIT TO BE AROUND 30 PCT LOWER THAN CORRESPONDING PERIOD IN 2016​