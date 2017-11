Nov 6 (Reuters) - Best Pacific International Holdings Ltd

* Unit BPSL (Pannala), Brandix Lanka and Best Pacific Textiles Lanka enter agreement to establish JV Co​

* JV Co to be held as to 75% by Best Pacific International Sri Lanka (Pannala) and 25% by Brandix Lanka

* Brandix Lanka will procure BTL to transfer ownership of detachable structures of US$1.5 million to JV Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: