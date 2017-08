July 28 (Reuters) - Besunyen Holdings Co Ltd

* Besunyen venture Investment Sellers, Kangbaina And Aolixin entered into investment agreement

* Besunyen venture investment to purchase and sellers to sell 100% equity interest in kangbaina for a total consideration of rmb6 million

* Besunyen venture investment agreed to purchase and sellers agreed to sell 100% equity interest in Aolixin for RMB1.5 million