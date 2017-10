BRIEF-Betsson Q3 ‍EBIT at SEK 216 mln, above expectations

Oct 20 (Reuters) - BETSSON AB

* Q3 ‍OPERATING INCOME (EBIT) WAS SEK 216.0 (272.9) MILLION, A DECLINE OF 21 PERCENT​

* Q3 GROUP REVENUE WAS SEK 1,180.6 (1,063.3) MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11 PERCENT​

* REUTERS POLL: BETSSON Q3 REVENUES WERE SEEN AT SEK 1,218 MILLION, OPERATING PROFIT 212 MILLION SEK

* ‍PLANS TO LAUNCH FRONT-END FRAMEWORK OBG FOR CASINO AND SPORTSBOOK ON APPS AND DESKTOP DURING 2018

* ‍PLANS TO INVEST MORE IN MARKETING TO CAPITALISE ON THE IMPROVED PRODUCT OFFERING

* EXPECTS THAT REVENUES FROM REGULATED MARKETS WILL CONTINUE TO GROW AND THEREBY INCREASED BETTING DUTIES PAID​