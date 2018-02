BRIEF-Betsson Q4 operating profit just beats forecasts

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Betsson Ab:

* Q4 ‍GROUP REVENUE WAS SEK 1,256.4 (1,118.5) MILLION​

* Q4 ‍OPERATING INCOME (EBIT) WAS SEK 218.4 (265.1) MILLION​

* SAYS ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES TO AGM THAT SEK 393.1 (658.9) MILLION, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO SEK 2.84 (4.76) PER SHARE, IS DISTRIBUTED TO SHAREHOLDERS​

* SAYS ‍RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF APPROX. SEK 15 MILLION WILL BE TAKEN IN Q1 2018

* SAYS ‍RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF APPROX. SEK 15 MILLION WILL BE TAKEN IN Q1 2018

* REUTERS POLL: BETSSON Q4 REVENUES WERE SEEN AT SEK 1,238 MLN, OPERATING PROFIT AT 215 MLN, DIVIDEND AT 2.76 SEK/SHARE​