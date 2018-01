Jan 29 (Reuters) - Betsson AB:

* BETSSON STREAMLINES THE ORGANISATION AND REDUCES HEADCOUNT

* SAYS ‍TOTAL HEADCOUNT IN GROUP WILL BE REDUCED BY APPROXIMATELY 160 EMPLOYEES.​

* SAYS ‍COST SAVING OF CHANGES IS ESTIMATED TO SEK 50-60 MILLION ANNUALLY.​

* SAYS ‍CHANGES WILL BE IMPLEMENTED IN JANUARY 2018 AND COSTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING WILL BE RECOGNISED IN INTERIM REPORT FOR Q1 2018​