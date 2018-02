Feb 22 (Reuters) - Bevo Agro Inc:

* BEVO AGRO INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* BEVO AGRO INC QTRLY ‍SHR $0.01​

* BEVO AGRO - SALES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2017 TOTALED $5.6 MILLION, DOWN 18% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: