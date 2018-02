Feb 9 (Reuters) - BFF BANKING GROUP:

* FY NET BANKING INCOME EUR 200.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 164.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 95.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 72.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSED 2017 CASH DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.492 PER SHARE IMPLIES 100% PAYOUT RATIO OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

* ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF EUR 84 MILLION IN 2017