BRIEF-BFF Lux Completes Placement Of 10.1 Pct Stake In Banca Farmafactoring At EUR 5.75/Shr

Feb 21 (Reuters) - BFF BANKING GROUP:

* BFF LUX ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING OFFERING OF ORDINARY SHARES OF BANCA FARMAFACTORING

* BFF LUX HAS INCREASED NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES IN BFF TO BE SOLD IN THE PLACEMENT

* BFF LUX ANNOUNCES PLACEMENT OF 17,250,000 ORDINARY SHARES IN BFF

* PLACEMENT IS EQUAL TO ABOUT 10.1% OF COMPANY‘S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL AS OF FEB 21

* PLACEMENT IS AT A PRICE OF €5.75 PER SHARE

* GROSS PROCEEDS OF PLACEMENT AMOUNT TO ABOUT €99.2 MILLION

* AFTER PLACEMENT, BFF LUX CONTINUES TO BE MAIN SHAREHOLDER OF BFF WITH A STAKE OF 45.7%