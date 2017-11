Nov 8 (Reuters) - B&G Foods Inc

* B&G Foods announces public offering of senior notes

* Its intention to offer $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25 pct senior notes due 2025​

* ‍Intends to use proceeds of offering to repay outstanding borrowings under co’s revolving credit facility & to pay related fees & expense​s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: