BRIEF-BGC Partners Updates Its Outlook For The Fourth Quarter Of 2017

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Bgc Partners Inc:

* BGC PARTNERS UPDATES ITS OUTLOOK FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

* BGC PARTNERS INC - REVENUE, PRE-TAX ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR Q4 NOW EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HIGH-END OF RANGE OF PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

* BGC PARTNERS INC - ‍GOING FORWARD, COMPANY WILL NO LONGER BE REFERRING TO ITS NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AS DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS​

* BGC PARTNERS INC - ‍BGC WILL INSTEAD BE REFERRING TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AS ADJUSTED EARNINGS​

* BGC PARTNERS INC - ‍BGC IS EXPECTED TO INCLUDE NEWMARK IN ITS CONSOLIDATED RESULTS UNTIL PLANNED SPIN-OFF OF NEWMARK​

* BGC PARTNERS- BETWEEN NEWMARK IPO AND DISTRIBUTION TO BGC STOCKHOLDERS OF NEWMARK SHARES, CURRENTLY SEES TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHARE