Feb 8 (Reuters) - BGEO Group Plc:

* ‍GEORGIA CAPITAL ACQUIRES CRAFT BEER PRODUCER​

* ‍JSC GEORGIA CAPITAL, HAS ACQUIRED A 100% EQUITY STAKE IN A LEADING GEORGIAN CRAFT BEER PRODUCER, BLACK LION LLC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)