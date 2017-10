Sept 25 (Reuters) - BGEO Group Plc

* ‍GIORGI ALPAIDZE WILL ASSUME ROLE OF GROUP CFO WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

* ‍DAVID TSIKLAURI HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF BANK​

* ‍LEVAN KULIJANISHVILI HAS BEEN APPOINTED DEPUTY CEO, OPERATIONS OF BANK​

* ‍VASIL KHODELI HAS BEEN APPOINTED DEPUTY CEO, CORPORATE INVESTMENT BANKING OF BANK​