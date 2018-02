BRIEF-BGEO Group Says Group Revenue In 2017 Increased By 23.7%

Feb 16 (Reuters) - BGEO Group Plc:

* $18.3MLN WAS RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS DURING 4Q17 ($39.1MLN RETURNED IN 2017)

* AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2017, LOANS AND FINANCE LEASE RECEIVABLES GROWTH ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS WAS 17.4%

* AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2017, CLIENT DEPOSITS AND NOTES GROWTH ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS WAS 24.8% AND 4.7% ON Y-O-Y AND Q-O-Q BASIS, RESPECTIVELY

* COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 8.1%, EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO 9.5% ON 31 DECEMBER 2018

* IN Q4 OF 2017, GROUP DELIVERED ANOTHER EXTREMELY STRONG PERFORMANCE THAT RESULTED IN RECORD PROFIT FOR YEAR OF GEL 463 MILLION

* GROUP REVENUE IN 2017 INCREASED BY 23.7% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO GEL 1.1 BILLION