FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-BGEO to demerge into London-listed banking, investment businesses
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 3, 2017 / 6:22 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-BGEO to demerge into London-listed banking, investment businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - BGEO Group Plc:

* Proposed Demerger

* Intention to demerge BGEO Group into a London-listed banking and a London-listed investment business

* Demerger of businesses will deliver additional long-term value to shareholders by creating two distinct entities

* Senior management team of Bank Of Georgia will continue to be led by Kaha Kiknavelidze as CEO, and will be unchanged from its current structure

* Once demerged, BGEO Investments will be only publicly listed Georgia-focused investment platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Bengaluru Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.