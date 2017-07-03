BRIEF-BGEO to demerge into London-listed banking, investment businesses

July 3 (Reuters) - BGEO Group Plc:

* Proposed Demerger

* Intention to demerge BGEO Group into a London-listed banking and a London-listed investment business

* Demerger of businesses will deliver additional long-term value to shareholders by creating two distinct entities

* Senior management team of Bank Of Georgia will continue to be led by Kaha Kiknavelidze as CEO, and will be unchanged from its current structure

* Once demerged, BGEO Investments will be only publicly listed Georgia-focused investment platform