BRIEF-Bharti airtel adds about 1 mln subscribers in September - industry body

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Cellular Operators Association of India:

* Bharti Airtel Ltd adds about 1 million subscribers in September, total mobile subscribers at September end about 282 mln - industry body

* Idea Cellular Ltd loses 904,137 subscribers in September, total mobile subscribers at September end 190.2 mln - industry body

* Vodafone India unit loses 700,687 subscribers in September, total mobile subscribers at September end 207.4 mln - industry body

* Aircel loses 394,209 mobile subscribers in September, total mobile subscribers at September end 88.8 mln - industry body