FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bharti airtel adds about 1 mln subscribers in September - industry body
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 23, 2017 / 12:56 PM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Bharti airtel adds about 1 mln subscribers in September - industry body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Cellular Operators Association of India:

* Bharti Airtel Ltd adds about 1 million subscribers in September, total mobile subscribers at September end about 282 mln - industry body

* Idea Cellular Ltd loses 904,137 subscribers in September, total mobile subscribers at September end 190.2 mln - industry body

* Vodafone India unit loses 700,687 subscribers in September, total mobile subscribers at September end 207.4 mln - industry body

* Aircel loses 394,209 mobile subscribers in September, total mobile subscribers at September end 88.8 mln - industry body

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.