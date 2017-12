Dec 20 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd:

* SAYS APPROVED COMPOSITE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN TATA TELESERVICES LIMITED , BHARTI AIRTEL AND BHARTI HEXACOM

* SAYS APPROVES SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN TATA TELESERVICES (MAHARASHTRA) LIMITED AND BHARTI AIRTEL Source text: bit.ly/2DbYWSs Further company coverage: