5 days ago
BRIEF-Bharti Airtel completes secondary share sale in Bharti Infratel
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 8, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel completes secondary share sale in Bharti Infratel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd

* Says Bharti Airtel announces successful completion of secondary share sale in Bharti Infratel

* Says co via unit Nettle Infrastructure Investments announced successful divestment of 67.53 million shares of Bharti Infratel

* Says Bharti Airtel will primarily use proceeds from sale to reduce its debt

* Says sale was for a total consideration of over inr 25.70 billion

* Following close of deal, Bharti Airtel and wholly owned subsidiaries together have equity holding of 58% in Bharti Infratel Source text - (bit.ly/2uBtV56) Further company coverage:

