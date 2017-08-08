BRIEF-Bharti Airtel completes secondary share sale in Bharti Infratel

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd

* Says Bharti Airtel announces successful completion of secondary share sale in Bharti Infratel

* Says co via unit Nettle Infrastructure Investments announced successful divestment of 67.53 million shares of Bharti Infratel

* Says Bharti Airtel will primarily use proceeds from sale to reduce its debt

* Says sale was for a total consideration of over inr 25.70 billion

* Following close of deal, Bharti Airtel and wholly owned subsidiaries together have equity holding of 58% in Bharti Infratel