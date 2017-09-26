BRIEF-Bharti Airtel deploys 5G capable technology

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd:

* Says Airtel deploys massive MIMO; first round of deployment in Bangalore, Kolkata ‍​ Source text: [India’s largest telecommunications service provider, Bharti Airtel “Airtel”, today announced the deployment of India’s first state-of-the-art Massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) technology which is a key enabler for 5G networks. As one of the few commercial deployment of Massive MIMO globally, the deployment puts India on the world map of technology advancement and digital revolution. Airtel is starting with the first round of deployment in Bangalore & Kolkata and will expand to other parts of the country soon.] Further company coverage: