BRIEF-Bharti Airtel Says Warburg Pincus To Buy 20 Pct Stake In Airtel's DTH Arm

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd:

* SAYS WARBURG PINCUS TO INVEST USD 350 MILLION TO ACQUIRE 20% STAKE IN AIRTEL‘S DTH ARM

* BHARTI AIRTEL - OF THE ENTIRE DIVESTMENT, 15 PERCENT STAKE WILL BE SOLD BY CO AND BALANCE BY ANOTHER BHARTI ENTITY WHICH HOLDS 5 PERCENT STAKE

* BHARTI AIRTEL - UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, AIRTEL WILL OWN 80 PERCENT STAKE IN BHARTI TELEMEDIA LTD

* BHARTI AIRTEL - AS PART OF TRANSACTION, VIRAJ SAWHNEY, MD OF WARBURG PINCUS INDIA, WILL JOIN BOARD OF BHARTI TELEMEDIA LTD