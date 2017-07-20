BRIEF-Bharti Airtel terms Reliance Jio allegations false

July 20 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd

* Bharti Airtel -"by proposing transition to 'bill and keep' regime with zero MTC, Reliance Jio wants to simply transfer its cost to Airtel and other operators"

* Bharti Airtel says as per current estimates, cost for "bill and keep" with zero MTC would be to tune of INR 150 billion to INR 200 billion per year for industry

* Bharti Airtel - cost transfer will allow Reliance Jio to price its services in a predatory manner to kill rest of industry and create a monopoly

* Bharti Airtel - "allegations made by Reliance Jio regarding Airtel earning excess revenue from MTC are not only false but laughable" Source text: [By proposing a transition to the 'Bill and Keep' regime with zero MTC, Reliance Jio wants to simply transfer its cost to Airtel and other operators. As per current estimates, this cost would be to the tune of Rs 15,000 - 20,000 crores per year for the industry and will only increase going forward. Such cost transfer will allow Reliance Jio to use its muscle power and price its services in a predatory manner to kill the rest of the industry and create a monopoly. Ravi Gandhi, Chief Regulatory Officer, Bharti Airtel said: "In effect, Reliance Jio aims to build its business by getting a free ride on the highways built by Airtel and other operators. Their proposal to move to Bill and Keep will further burden other operators and make them weak. At the same time, it allows Reliance Jio to continue with its strategy of predatory pricing and ultimately throttle all competition. This is the sinister design of Jio. The question to ask is does India want a monopoly situation in telecom?" The allegations made by Reliance Jio regarding Airtel earning excess revenue from MTC are not only false but laughable. The TRAI mandated MTC of 14 paisa is well below the cost of producing a minute, which is currently at 35 paisa. In fact, with the tsunami of calls originating from Reliance Jio's network, Airtel loses 21 paisa for every minute that is carried on its network. This has resulted in a loss of Rs 550 crore per quarter for Airtel alone.] Further company coverage: