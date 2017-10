Aug 4 (Reuters) - COMISION NACIONAL DEL MERCADO DE VALORES (CNMV):

* TAKEOVER BID LAUNCHED BY AIER EYE INTERNATIONAL (EUROPE) SLU FOR 100 PERCENT OF CLINICA BAVIERA SA‘S SHARE CAPITAL WAS ACCEPTED BY 14.2 MILLION SHARES, REPRESENTING 96.48 PERCENT OF THE SHARES TO WHICH THE BID WAS ADDRESSED AND 86.83 PERCENT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY Source text for Eikon:

