5 days ago
BRIEF-Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.13
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 1, 2017 / 8:09 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp

* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 sales $243.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $251 million

* Q2 same store sales rose 0.8 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Big 5 sporting goods corp - for fiscal 2017 Q3, company expects same store sales to be in negative low single-digit range

* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp - for fiscal 2017 Q3, company expects earnings per diluted share to be in range of $0.22 to $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

