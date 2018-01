BRIEF-Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp Reports Q4 Sales Of $243.2 Mln Versus $266.3 Mln

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp:

* - FOR FISCAL 2017 Q4, CO NOW EXPECTS TO REALIZE A LOSS PER SHARE IN RANGE OF $0.08 TO $0.13, EXCLUDING ITEMS

* BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR SALES RESULTS AND UPDATE OF EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* Q4 SALES $243.2 MILLION VERSUS $266.3 MILLION

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES FELL 9.4 PERCENT

* - FOR FISCAL 2017 FY, CO CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO REALIZE EARNINGS PER SHARE IN RANGE OF $0.52 TO $0.57, EXCLUDING ITEMS

* - “DISAPPOINTING” Q4 PERFORMANCE “WAS LARGELY RESULT OF AN EXTRAORDINARILY CHALLENGING DECEMBER PERIOD”

* - “OUR DECEMBER SALES WERE IMPACTED BY A DECLINE OF NEARLY 50% IN OUR CORE WINTER PRODUCT CATEGORIES”

* BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS - “UNFAVORABLE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS IN OUR MARKETS HAVE CONTINUED” INTO Q1 START, & “SALES COMPARISONS REMAIN VERY CHALLENGING”

* BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS - BELIEVES ADJUSTMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS WILL RESULT IN 1-TIME NON-CASH EXPENSE OF ABOUT $0.25 TO $0.30 PER SHARE IN Q4