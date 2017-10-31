FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Big 5 Sporting Goods reports Q3 earnings per share $0.28
Sections
Featured
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
The road to Brexit
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
Deadly attack in New York branded "terrorism"
Deadly attack in New York branded "terrorism"
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
The road to Brexit
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 31, 2017 / 8:16 PM / in 12 hours

BRIEF-Big 5 Sporting Goods reports Q3 earnings per share $0.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp

* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.28

* Q3 sales $270.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $272.3 million

* Q3 same store sales fell 2.9 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp - ‍for fiscal 2017 Q4, company expects same store sales to be in negative low single-digit range​

* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp - ‍for fiscal 2017 Q4 company expects earnings per diluted share to be in range of $0.16 to $0.28​

* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp - ‍company anticipates opening three stores in Q4 for fiscal 2017​

* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp - ‍for fiscal 2017 full year, company currently anticipates opening six new stores and closing three stores​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.