Dec 4 (Reuters) - Big Lots Inc:

* BIG LOTS CEO, DAVID CAMPISI, TO TAKE TEMPORARY MEDICAL LEAVE

* BIG LOTS INC - LISA BACHMANN AND TIM JOHNSON ASSIGNED EXECUTIVE RESPONSIBILITIES DURING CEO LEAVE

* BIG LOTS - NON-EXECUTIVE BOARD CHAIR, JAMES CHAMBERS, TO SPEND ADDITIONAL TIME WITH LEADERSHIP TEAM DURING CEO'S LEAVE