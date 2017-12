BRIEF-Big Lots Reports Q3 EPS Of $0.10 Per Share

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Big Lots Inc:

* SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.23 TO $4.28

* SEES Q4 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.35 TO $2.40

* - NET SALES FOR Q3 OF FISCAL 2017 INCREASED 0.5% TO $1,111 MILLION

* - INCREASES OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2017 EPS

* - QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 1.0%

* - INVENTORY ENDED Q3 OF FISCAL 2017 AT $1,038 MILLION, COMPARED TO $1,036 MILLION FOR Q3 OF FISCAL 2016

* - ESTIMATES FISCAL 2017 CASH FLOW OF APPROXIMATELY $180 MILLION

* BIG LOTS - INCREASES GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2017 ADJUSTED INCOME TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $4.23 TO $4.28 PER DILUTED SHARE

* - AT QUARTER END, INVENTORY LEVELS PER STORE INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO LAST YEAR

* - SEES FISCAL 2017 COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF ABOUT 1% AND TOTAL SALES UP ABOUT 2% TO LAST YEAR

* BIG LOTS REPORTS Q3 EPS OF $0.10 PER DILUTED SHARE, $0.06 PER DILUTED SHARE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.04, REVENUE VIEW $1.12 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.38 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.38 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.24 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S