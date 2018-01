BRIEF-Bilby says Carillion Bankruptcy Will Not Have Any Financial Impact On Bilby's Trading​

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Bilby Plc:

* ‍NOTES CARILLION ENTERED INTO LIQUIDATION, UPDATES IN RELATION TO CONTRACT WITH CARILLIONAMEY, JV BETWEEN CARILLION AND AMEY UK PLC​

* G‍ROUP DOES NOT BELIEVE CARILLION BANKRUPTCY WILL HAVE ANY FINANCIAL IMPACT ON BILBY‘S TRADING​

* HAS 2 CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE BUILDING, SUPPORT SERVICES FOR 3 OF MINISTRY OF DEFENCE REGIONS; WORK CARRIED OUT ON BEHALF OF CARILLIONAMEY

* AMEY CONFIRMED FULLY PREPARED TO CONTINUE SERVICE OBLIGATION OF CARILLIONAMEY CONTRACTS WITHOUT ADVERSE EFFECT ON EMPLOYEES OF JV OR SUPPLY CHAIN​