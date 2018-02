Feb 7 (Reuters) - Bill Barrett Corp:

* BILL BARRETT CORPORATION PROVIDES COMMODITY PRICE AND DERIVATIVES UPDATE AND SCHEDULES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 AND YEAR-END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

* BILL BARRETT CORP - EXPECTS TO REALIZE A CASH COMMODITY DERIVATIVE GAIN OF $2.0 MILLION IN Q4 DUE TO POSITIVE DERIVATIVE POSITIONS

* BILL BARRETT CORP - HAD DERIVATIVE COMMODITY SWAPS THAT SETTLED IN Q4 OF 2017 FOR 8,125 BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: