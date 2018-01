Jan 23 (Reuters) - Bill Barrett Corp:

* BILL BARRETT CORP SEES PRELIMINARY 2018 DRILLING AND COMPLETION CAPEX OF $500 MILLION TO $600 MILLION - SEC FILING

* BILL BARRETT CORP SEES PRELIMINARY 2018 NET SALES PRODUCTION OF 11 MMBOE TO 12 MMBOE (ABOUT 65 PERCENT OIL)

* BILL BARRETT CORP SAYS 2018 ACTIVITY TO BE INTERNALLY FUNDED THROUGH A COMBIATION OF CASH ON HAND AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS