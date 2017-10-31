BRIEF-Bill Barrett Corporation reports Q3 loss per share $0.39

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Bill Barrett Corp:

* Bill Barrett Corporation reports third quarter 2017 financial and operating results highlighted by quarterly production of 1.92 mmboe and increased 2017 production guidance range of 6.9-7.1 mmboe

* Q3 loss per share $0.39

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bill barrett corp - ‍production sales volumes of 1.92 million barrels of oil equivalent for Q3 of 2017, which increased 26pct sequentially​

* Bill Barrett Corp - ‍commenced marketed sales process to divest of uinta oil program assets​

* Bill Barrett Corp - ‍now anticipate 2017 production growing over 20pct relative to 2016 and expect to generate greater than 30pct growth in 2018​

* Bill barrett corp - ‍Q4 production sales volumes are expected to approximate 2.0-2.2 mmboe​

* Bill Barrett Corp - ‍Q4 production is expected to be weighted approximately 63pct oil​

* Bill Barrett Corp qtrly ‍total operating revenues $67.9 million versus $50.5 million​

* Q3 revenue view $62.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: