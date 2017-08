July 28 (Reuters) - Billabong International Ltd:

* Announced that company has terminated its agreement with Omni-Channel solution provider referenced in company's H117 results

* Company expects to deliver overall solution materially close to its original range of budget expectations

* As a result of termination of agreement, an impairment charge of approximately A$11.7m will be booked in FY17 results. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: