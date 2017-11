Nov 6 (Reuters) - Biloxi Marsh Lands Corp

* Q3 loss per share $0.06

* Biloxi Marsh Lands Corp - qtrly ‍revenues from oil and gas royalties $8,708 versus $27,518​