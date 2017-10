Oct 23 (Reuters) - BINCKBANK NV:

* ‍BINCKBANK SELLS SOFTWARE COMPANY ABLE TO TOPICUS​

* PROCEEDS OF SALE WILL HAVE POSITIVE CONTRIBUTION OF ABOUT €0.03 TO EARNINGS PER SHARE OVER Q4

* EXACT FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT DISCLOSED