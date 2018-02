Feb 9 (Reuters) - Bingo Group Holdings Ltd:

* QTRLY TURNOVER HK$9.2 MILLION VERSUS HK$8.8 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$960,000 VERSUS LOSS OF HK$9.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)