Oct 19 (Reuters) - BIO GATE AG

* RESOLVES AND PLACES CAPITAL INCREASE

* TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL FROM CURRENTLY 5.44 MILLION EUROS BY 0.54 MILLION EUROS TO 5.99 MILLION EUROS

* NEW SHARES WILL BE PLACED AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF EUR 2.85 PER SHARE AS PART OF A PRIVATE PLACEMENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)