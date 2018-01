Jan 2 (Reuters) - Bio-Techne Corp:

* BIO-TECHNE ACQUIRES ATLANTA BIOLOGICALS INC

* BIO-TECHNE CORP - ‍TRANSACTION IS FINANCED THROUGH AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND​

* BIO-TECHNE - DEAL EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018