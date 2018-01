Jan 29 (Reuters) - BioAmber Inc:

* BIO-SUCCINIC ACID DEMONSTRATES SUBSTANTIAL BENEFITS TOWARD GROWTH PERFORMANCE IN ANIMAL FEED COMMERCIAL TRIAL

* BIOAMBER INC - BIO-SA FEED SUPPLEMENTATION DEMONSTRATED SUBSTANTIAL BENEFITS TOWARDS GROWTH PERFORMANCE AND GUT HEALTH IN NURSERY PIGS

* BIOAMBER - RESULTS OBTAINED INDICATE BIO-SA IN FEED ADDITIVES COULD IMPROVE OVERALL GROWTH PERFORMANCE & REDUCE DETRIMENTAL ANIMAL HEALTH CONDITIONS