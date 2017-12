Dec 11 (Reuters) - Biocancell Ltd:

* BIOCANCELL LTD - INVESTORS INITIATE TENDER OFFER TO TAKE BIOCANCELL PRIVATE AHEAD OF PLANNED FUNDRAISING ROUND

* BIOCANCELL - INVESTORS HOLDING 88.9 PERCENT OF CO‘S SHARES ARE OFFERING TO BUY REMAINING 11.1 PERCENT OF SHARES AT NIS 1.40 PER SHARE

* BIOCANCELL - FULL TENDER OFFER FOR ITS SHARES WAS BY GROUP OF INVESTORS LED BY CO‘S CONTROLLING PARTY, CLAL BIOTECHNOLOGY INDUSTRIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: