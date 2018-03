March 1 (Reuters) - Biocartis Group Nv:

* FY TOTAL OPERATING INCOME: EQUALED EUR 23.1M IN 2017 COMPARED TO EUR 13.8M IN 2016,

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AMOUNTED TO EUR 112.8M AS PER 31 DECEMBER 2017

* EXPECTS CASH POSITION IN THE RANGE OF EUR 50MLN – EUR 60MLN BY 2018 YEAR END

* FY NET LOSS EUR 42 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 49.8 MILLION

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 43.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 50.2 MILLION YEAR AGO